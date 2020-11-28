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Next crisis bigger than COVID
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724 views • November 28, 2020
Ice Age Farmer, November 15, 2020
The World Economic Forum warns of a new crisis of "even more significant economic and social implications than COVID19." What threat could possibly be more impactful? Christian breaks down the WEF's "Cyber Polygon" tabletop exercise, its participants, and predictive programming around a looming large scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure that would unleash a Dark Winter and help to usher in the Great Reset.
Jeremy Jurgens, WEF Managing Director ( https://youtu.be/5ZRg5kiH9Is ):
"I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we've seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant."
Klaus Schwab ( https://youtu.be/0DKRvS-C04o ) :
"We all know, but still pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.
To use the COVID19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic."
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/15/next-crisis-bigger-than-covid-power-gridfinance-down-wefs-cyber-polygon/
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The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast
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IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: see full show notes @ https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/15/next-crisis-bigger-than-covid-power-gridfinance-down-wefs-cyber-polygon/
https://www.youtube.com/c/IceAgeFarmer/
The World Economic Forum warns of a new crisis of "even more significant economic and social implications than COVID19." What threat could possibly be more impactful? Christian breaks down the WEF's "Cyber Polygon" tabletop exercise, its participants, and predictive programming around a looming large scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure that would unleash a Dark Winter and help to usher in the Great Reset.
Jeremy Jurgens, WEF Managing Director ( https://youtu.be/5ZRg5kiH9Is ):
"I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we've seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant."
Klaus Schwab ( https://youtu.be/0DKRvS-C04o ) :
"We all know, but still pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.
To use the COVID19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic."
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/15/next-crisis-bigger-than-covid-power-gridfinance-down-wefs-cyber-polygon/
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: http://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: see full show notes @ https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/15/next-crisis-bigger-than-covid-power-gridfinance-down-wefs-cyber-polygon/
https://www.youtube.com/c/IceAgeFarmer/
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