HEY, LT. COL. PHILIP ZACK ☣ VFB HASN'T FORGOTTEN ABOUT YOU & BSL4 ACCESS AROUND 9/11, GUY!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Source: https://twitter.com/informedmama209/status/1685475673975246848s


Denise Aguilar - And no word from our elected representatives. No town hall. No mass email. No discussion


As one of the first people [not online] to call the events of these days an utter psyop, you might understand that I personally have enough data to successfully try all of the conspirators on my lonesome...and WIN


I mention the name of one of the most infamous figures around the crime scene, ol' Philly Zack - 'membah dat guy?


How does VfB go frum showing sweet ass to serious research?


Y E S 😁


https://forums.appleinsider.com/discussion/29688/anthrax-evidence-points-to-lt-col-philip-zack


https://www.salon.com/2002/01/26/assaad/


https://www.reddit.com/r/politics/comments/fm9uz/the_real_anthrax_killer_caught_on_security_camera/


https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Philip_Zack


LINKAPAALLOOZZAA


https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related


http://shepherdschapel.com/


https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/food/926579/Jaffa-Cakes-research-eating-habits-personality-types


🧵 Serious time. Super cereal. This is nuts.1/n before Mitch shut down, guy 1 says something to woman 1. And she seems to respond by tapping Mitch with something as guy 1 watches carefully.

Dr Frensor BfD/ADhD (@drfrensor) July 28, 2023

https://twitter.com/drfrensor/status/1684732128645251072


Good morning Patriots - Don't get poked.

R04ch C1i9 (@R04chC1i9) July 28, 2023

https://twitter.com/r04chc1i9/status/1684886795366887424


https://123series.net/tv/the-man-in-the-high-castle-yvw9x/1-1


https://fitzinfo.net/2023/06/18/73-per-cent-of-adam-greens-last-100-tweets-were-anti-christian-in-nature/


https://www.thepublica.com/emmy-award-winning-journalist-pleads-guilty-to-transportation-and-possession-of-child-sexual-abuse-material/

californiapsyopdestructionwtcanthraxground zeronine elevenbsl4biolabft detrickvfblt col philip zackdr asaadcamel jokes

