HURRICANE HELENE -- Frequency Transmission with DANE WIGINGTON





Premiered 95 minutes ago

Many have asked me to bring Dane Wigington back on the show. He runs https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org and is also on instagram and youtube. Here's the short video where Dane shows the path of Helene with the frequency transmission that seems to steer it in place:

• Hurricane Helene And Frequency Transm...

I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One!

Thank you for your financial support!

✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do...

✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674





✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE:

https://peggyhall.substack.com/