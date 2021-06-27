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PART 2 - Discussion on the High Court Hearing Transcript, Ruling and State Capture
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687 views • June 27, 2021
Join Ricardo and myself as we analyze the transcript of the High Court hearing which took place on the 27th May 2021 regarding the isolation of the Sars-CoV2 virus which the government of South Africa alleges to be causing a condition called Covid-19. We also discuss the ruling and the reality that we are dealing with a situation of state capture taking place under the guise of a so-called viral pandemic. The transcript and other information relating to this case is available here https://www.showusthevirus.info/
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