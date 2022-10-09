Am I Responsible for the Other Person’s Emotional Reaction When I Confront My Fear? Fear vs Terror, Childhood Emotions Frozen in Time

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Original:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWUaxcbCbXA
20080823 The Human Soul - Fear Is Your Friend P1
Cut:
18m37s - 21m22s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“MOST FEAR IS NOT REALLY SO MUCH CHILDHOOD EMOTION AS IT IS THE DENIAL OF THE CHILDHOOD EMOTION. NOW I MUST CLARIFY THAT BECAUSE TERROR IS OFTEN A CHILDHOOD EMOTION.”