Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic doctrines goes against what the Bible says (4)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
621 followers
1
73 views • 2 weeks ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on February 13, 2025.


Roman catholic church’s beliefs and doctrines do not align with what the Bible says including:


1. The current pope supports the Big Bang theory

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2014/10/28/359564982/pope-says-god-not-a-magician-with-a-magic-wand

2. Roman catholic church boasts being Christ’s church when Revelation 17 and 18 says otherwise.

3. Roman catholics boast that their church is the kingdom of God on earth when Christ says that His kingdom is not of this world (John 18:36).

4. Transubstantiation.

5. Veneration of relics.

6. Papal infallibility

7. Salvation is only found in Roman Catholic church rather than in Christ alone


Dear roman catholics, how much longer will you remain in an apostate, homo and pedo-led; relic loving, Mary worshipping, CHILD ABUSING church organization that promotes false, non-biblical beliefs?


God warns you, in His 4th and last angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5 to COME OUT of Babylon; NOT to stay in Babylon or to ensnare others to JOIN Babylon but for you to COME OUT of Babylon.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]

fatherbiblegodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuadoctrinesroman catholicson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
