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FUNL 5 Conference Recap with The One Great Work Warriors
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
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With Chris Jantzen at the helm of the Warriors and FUNL, we've taken the opportunities over the past few years to get together for collective review & reflection sessions about the latest Freedom Under Natural Law Conferences.. Half of our crew is heavily involved in the FUNL organizing with Jim working on the website and I help out where I can with media & otherwise while Chris handles administrative duties. Also among the OGWW, Brandon had another great presentation for this event.. All replays of the entire 2 day livestreams in full, as well as all the individual presentations, sketches, and the FUNL music soundtrack can be found on the official website, Odysee & yt. Links to all feauturedpresenters & artists can be found on the website:

 https://freedomundernaturallaw.com

 @FreedomUnderNaturalLaw

https://odysee.com/@Freedom_Under_Natural_Law:e?view=content


Also, many people featured in this conference are part of the https://onegreatworknetwork.com


PEACE

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inspirationmotivationnatural lawconferenceone great workignitiontruth speakersfunl
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