FUNL 5 Conference Recap with The One Great Work Warriors

With Chris Jantzen at the helm of the Warriors and FUNL, we've taken the opportunities over the past few years to get together for collective review & reflection sessions about the latest Freedom Under Natural Law Conferences.. Half of our crew is heavily involved in the FUNL organizing with Jim working on the website and I help out where I can with media & otherwise while Chris handles administrative duties. Also among the OGWW, Brandon had another great presentation for this event.. All replays of the entire 2 day livestreams in full, as well as all the individual presentations, sketches, and the FUNL music soundtrack can be found on the official website, Odysee & yt. Links to all feauturedpresenters & artists can be found on the website:

https://freedomundernaturallaw.com

@FreedomUnderNaturalLaw

https://odysee.com/@Freedom_Under_Natural_Law:e?view=content





Also, many people featured in this conference are part of the https://onegreatworknetwork.com





PEACE