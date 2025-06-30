Russia cruise-missiles Sea of Japan targets in Drill - Russian MoD footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia cruise-missiles Sea of Japan targets in drill — Russian DefMin footage
🔥The flagship of the Pacific Fleet, the Guards missile cruiser Varyag, conducted a live launch of the Vulkan anti-ship cruise missile.
🔥 Two missile boat strike groups from the Pacific Fleet attacked targets with four Moskit cruise missiles.
🔥 The coastal missile system Bastion strike team launched an Onyx cruise missile from a coastal position in Primorye.
According to the control data, all targets were successfully hit.