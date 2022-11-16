cop27 CLIMATE 10 COMMANDMENTS And That MAN of Sin Be Revealed

Matthew 10:16“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.”

1 Peter 5:8 - Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:

Romans 12:2 - And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;





2 Thessalonians

Chapter 2

4Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.





5Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?





6And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time.





7For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.





8And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:





9Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,





10And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.





11And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:





12That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

ROMANS 1:21-25

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,





23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.





24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:





25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

LEVITICUS 26:22

I will also send wild beasts among you, which shall rob you of your children, and destroy your cattle, and make you few in number; and your high ways shall be desolate.





I have a statement that I made publicly. I want to share it with you as it contains knowledge. This was my response in a chat room where a m*sl!m was trying to convert me, by telling me that we all worship the same god.

NEW AGE RELIGION AND ONE WORLD CHURCH





Behold I reveal the Ancient knowledge of the "False Prophet " of one world religion. Even though "The Counsil of Nine" sent by Yahweh, to govern humanity, Took power and demanded worship. These "Demigods" Have many different names. And when you translate "demi god" names from different time periods and countries(kingdoms) in Hebrew. You will find that they are the same 9 figures. Also the book of Noah predates Mesopotamia, Therefore "alien ancient theory debunked) Mohomed lived in the 1300's and that is the same century that it was loosely put together with Hebrew Religion mixed in Koran. Before the Koran "Ishmal's (son of Abraham with Sara's servant) descendants worshiped many Demigods in Caves. Till that day when allah was in the cave with Mahomed, The deity told Mohomed that he was the true god and that The deity would murder him and his family if he did not tell everyone this farse. Allah in Hebrew "means to rise up" because Satan said he would "rise up above the most high" and Allah in Greek means "moon deity" The highest law of the Father YWH is "Love thy neighbor" The highest law of Allah is " Kill infidels" THEREFORE THEY ARE NOT THE SAME GOD!!!!!! "THEY"

ARE PUSHING "NEW WAVE RELIGION AND THE ONE WORLD RELIGION AND THIS WILL BE THE CHURCH OF THE ANTICHRIST(WHOM PRINCE CHARLES SETS UP AT JOB26