© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a little taste of some things soon to come. Enjoy.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl, CC / Fair Use: Nick Breau, Hadwin
Hashtags: #skype #oregon #teleport #together #voip
Metatags Space Separated: skype oregon teleport together voip
Metatags Comma Separated: skype, oregon, teleport, together, voip
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wGGrfrWUpKPx/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1403447561057996814?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Some-Fun-With-Teleport---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1f8slx-some-fun-with-teleport-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/1mfT75D
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5c4c1d30-a7f1-4e75-a9cf-2e1a11393c8d
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ePXLZ2OP2TC4VQK
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=3e0660e3f03070a772967fc233e23e94f7aeffd4e41c13661054d1d78e175510&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3153/some-fun-with-teleport-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/97737_this-is-a-little-taste-of-some-things-soon-to-come-enjoy-this-video-also-include.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#