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Some Fun With Teleport | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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43 views • August 08, 2022

This is a little taste of some things soon to come. Enjoy.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl, CC / Fair Use: Nick Breau, Hadwin

Hashtags: #skype #oregon #teleport #together #voip

Metatags Space Separated: skype oregon teleport together voip

Metatags Comma Separated: skype, oregon, teleport, together, voip



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wGGrfrWUpKPx/

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1403447561057996814?referrer=psecdocumentary

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Some-Fun-With-Teleport---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1f8slx-some-fun-with-teleport-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/1mfT75D

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5c4c1d30-a7f1-4e75-a9cf-2e1a11393c8d

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ePXLZ2OP2TC4VQK

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=3e0660e3f03070a772967fc233e23e94f7aeffd4e41c13661054d1d78e175510&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3153/some-fun-with-teleport-432hz-hd-720p

On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/97737_this-is-a-little-taste-of-some-things-soon-to-come-enjoy-this-video-also-include.html



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
oregontogetherskypevoipteleport
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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