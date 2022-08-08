Some Fun With Teleport | 432hz [hd 720p]

This is a little taste of some things soon to come. Enjoy.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl, CC / Fair Use: Nick Breau, Hadwin

Hashtags: #skype #oregon #teleport #together #voip

Metatags Space Separated: skype oregon teleport together voip

Metatags Comma Separated: skype, oregon, teleport, together, voip









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





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