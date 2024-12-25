⚡️Explosion in a shopping mall in Vladikavkaz, Russia

⚡️Explosion in a shopping mall in Vladikavkaz. A huge number of windows in the Alania Mall were blown out, smoke is coming out of the building.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Latest info: ❗️Preliminary, a gas cylinder in a cafe in a food court exploded in a shopping center in Vladikavkaz, emergency services told TASS.

Cynthia... Vladikavkaz, formerly known as Ordzhonikidze and also known as Dzaudzhikau, is the capital city of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia. It is located in the southeast of the republic at the foothills of the Caucasus, situated on the Terek River. The city's population was 295,830 as of the 2021 Census.