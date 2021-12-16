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Civil Rights Leaders Persecuted In NYC! Mass Arrests At Sit-In Protest At Discriminatory Diner
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100 views • December 16, 2021
Please follow & support the protestors and independent journalists bringing us incredible footage from this crucial NYC civil rights movement:
https://twitter.com/L2FTV/status/1471321585739247617
https://twitter.com/LeeroyPress/status/1471329725327028230
Desegregate NYC!
https://twitter.com/L2FTV/status/1471321585739247617
https://twitter.com/LeeroyPress/status/1471329725327028230
Desegregate NYC!
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