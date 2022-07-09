Get Extra Cash Out Of The Bank II-CREDIT AND DEBIT CARD OUTAGE IN CANADA FRIDAY, 7/08/22

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Credit card and debit card outage in Canada today serves as a reminder to keep only a minimum of cash in the bank. Also, water shortages and drought in The West and other parts of the world is rapidly approaching a critical phase. Imagine the impact of water/drought migrations on water rich areas. That alone sounds a little scary. Shop for storable food at The Brighteon Store https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831 Have a great weekend and God bless you!!!