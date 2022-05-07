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Ukrainian Soldier who Laid Down His Arms, told about the Good Treatment by the Russian Armed Forces. 050722
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61 views • May 07, 2022
Ukrainian soldier who laid down his arms told about the good treatment by the Russian Armed Forces.
"I was afraid of being taken prisoner, because we were told that prisoners of war were tortured and abused in captivity. I did not notice anything like that in this camp. On the contrary, I was very surprised at the attitude of the Russian servicemen towards us..."
"I was afraid of being taken prisoner, because we were told that prisoners of war were tortured and abused in captivity. I did not notice anything like that in this camp. On the contrary, I was very surprised at the attitude of the Russian servicemen towards us..."
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