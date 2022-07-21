Dave Chappelle Comedy Show Shut Down by Antifa Terrorists Thugs -- where is DOJ?

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The greatest comedian of all time, Dave Chapelle, got his comedy show in Minnesota shut down by Antifa terroristic threats. Meanwhile the FBI and DOJ head Merrick garland continue to devote resources towards investigating parents who speak out against critical race theory at school board meetings. The inequality of treatment and application of the law via the justice system must either immediately be remedied or face a traumatic whiplash by US citizens taking the law into their own hands.
#davechappelle #Antifa #terrorism
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