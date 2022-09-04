The Tavistock Institute: Destroying The World One Lie At A Time

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We live in a world where an ever-increasing gulf separates reality and one’s experience of it. The masters of perception wield their powers over the unwitting masses. The average person believes their opinions, worldviews, and choices are their own, however, how many of our positions are in fact genuine? Devoid of manipulation? Could it be possible that we are failing to see the hidden hands of manipulation guiding our every action? Well, tonight we are going to see how far this goes… In regard to, behavior modification, social engineering, and manufacturing narratives, there’s no better place to start…than with The Tavistock Institute.
Article : https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/12/tavistock-institute-an-ongoing-social-engineering-project-to-mind-control-humanity/
The Prisoner's playlist on the Tavistock Institute:
• The Tavistock Institute for Human Relations | Global Centre for BRAINWASHING and Public Manipulation:
https://www.brighteon.com/0e6c6a2e-177f-4563-8eb4-f603e0791705
• The Tavistock Agenda
https://www.brighteon.com/d458acaa-bdfe-455f-8da5-f4dd32c9a291
• Tavistock: The Hidden Social Engineering Machine
https://www.brighteon.com/ddefc0e5-9ee6-473f-81e7-39a726b19675
• Tavistock All 60's Bands Were Inventions For Corruption. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Scripted News
https://www.brighteon.com/17cbed86-70a5-4644-871b-5d20db7d7fd7
• The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations, England : Proudly Serving A One-World Government
https://www.brighteon.com/4fbe5758-5f9d-4128-8559-6868a6494a9b
• Tavistock Institute for Global Manipulation
https://www.brighteon.com/8a766e37-3087-495c-92d9-d6bd510137e7
• Dr. John Coleman - The Tavistock Institute: The World's Lies and Propaganda Machine
https://www.brighteon.com/3d941628-b3e9-43fc-ad56-7df1ac3e025f
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