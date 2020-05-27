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Two-Faced LIES About Face Masks & Asymptomatic Transmission
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38 views • May 27, 2020
Remember when US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Fauci, WHO & CDC told us NOT to wear mask? Remember when they told us you could catch COVID from people without symptoms and DO NOT to touch surfaces?
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