The Struts Make the Ultimate Bus Sandwich - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 56

On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, the rock band, The Struts, prepares the ultimate bus sandwich, while on the Everybody Wants 10 Year Anniversary Tour with Dirty Honey. The Struts is currently supporting their newest single, Could Have Been Me (feat. Brian May).





Film Date - August 9, 2025

Location - The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL





Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



