The Struts Make the Ultimate Bus Sandwich - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 56
The Struts Make the Ultimate Bus Sandwich - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 56
Premieres 10/23/25, 04:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, the rock band, The Struts, prepares the ultimate bus sandwich, while on the Everybody Wants 10 Year Anniversary Tour with Dirty Honey. The Struts is currently supporting their newest single, Could Have Been Me (feat. Brian May).


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - August 9, 2025

Location - The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE STRUTS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/thestruts

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thestruts

Twitter - https://twitter.com/thestruts


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:36 Start of Video

00:48 Singer's Sandwich

01:28 Ultimate Bus Sandwich

04:19 Prepare the Sandwich

20:04 Tasting the Sandwich


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
sandwichsandwichessandwich recipedigital tour buscooking at 65mphthe strutsthe struts digital tour busdigital tour bus the strutsthe struts cooking at 65mphcooking at 65mph the strutsthe struts interviewinterview the strutsthe struts bandband the strutsthe struts musicmusic the strutsthe struts sandwichluke spilleradam slackjed elliottgethin daviesthe struts glam rockthe struts hard rockthe struts alt rockthe struts rock
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:36Start of Video

00:48Singer's Sandwich

01:28Ultimate Bus Sandwich

04:19Prepare the Sandwich

20:04Tasting the Sandwich

