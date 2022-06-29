To hide foreign (Nato,US, etc) mercenaries' involvement in the battle field, Ukrainian command order their cremation ! They burn them !

https://t.me/azmilitary11/8392



"In one of the bunkers at the Azovstal plant, was found a crematorium where more than ten bodies of mercenaries were destroyed. Most likely, realizing that captivity cannot be avoided, the command was given to the “Azovites” to destroy the foreigners.

All that while Ukrainian dead where preserved and put in refrigerated morgue !

◾️Documents and personal belongings were burned, but, apparently in a hurry, the Nazis did not check the result, and maybe because of their stupidity. Some of the documents were not burned to the ground and we found the remains of a US citizen's passport and many other interesting pieces of evidence."