Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Homestead
channel image
Kaleidoscopic Visions
9 Subscribers
70 views
Published Yesterday

This video is a collection of photographs that I took of an old homestead in Platte County, Wyoming.  It displays various artifacts surrounding the house and acreage, as well as the dwelling's interior.  It evokes a sense of nostalgia for the families who lived in the homestead over numerous decades during the twentieth century.  It is a reminder of a past lifestyle that was prominent in Wyoming in the early stages of its history.

Keywords
homesteadfarmswyomingartifactsclimate and environmentplatte county

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket