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"We are going to war with Russia." US Armed Forces Member https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNY26ShhQtQ
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572 views • November 15, 2021
UNDER SEA CABLES CUT IN NORWAY, RUSSIAN TANKS NOW MOVING TO BORDER OF UKRAINE LOOKS LIKE A POSSIBLE WAR BETWEEN RUSSIA, UKRAINE, NATO AND THE US IS CLOSER THAN ANYONE THINKS: https://youtu.be/kNY26ShhQtQ
PLEASE GO TO DON'T SPEAK 2 YOU-TUBE CHANNEL FOR THIS IMPORTANT UPDATE ON RUSSIA & UKRAINE: https://youtu.be/kNY26ShhQtQ
U.S. Re-Activates "Nuclear Artillery Unit" In Germany; Putting Hyper-Sonic Nukes within Range of Moscow
PLEASE GO TO DON'T SPEAK 2 YOU-TUBE CHANNEL FOR THIS IMPORTANT UPDATE ON RUSSIA & UKRAINE: https://youtu.be/kNY26ShhQtQ
U.S. Re-Activates "Nuclear Artillery Unit" In Germany; Putting Hyper-Sonic Nukes within Range of Moscow
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