Abandoned in Hell and Forgotten for Eternity

Imagine being cast into Hell and never to be remembered again, your cries go unheard, no one ever remembers you again?

Music by Send rain





Look at that phrase “the righteous shall be in everlasting remembrance.”

If that is true and it is then the opposite is also true “The dead in Hell shall be forgotten?”

All Born-again Believers their names are in the “Book of Life” for all of eternity, He/She is a citizen of Heaven and will be known throughout all creation for all of eternity.

Anyone in All creation, throughout all eternity past, present, and future, will be able to (Google) or go to the locater in heaven type in your name and it will give your Bio and tell them you live in The New Jerusalem.