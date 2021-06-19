© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 'message' to my 24 old daughter (1996) who don't trust me anymore... [18.06.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • June 19, 2021
'I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates
'The Truth is learned, never told' - Out of Shadows 2020
--
Have I told you lately that I love you
Have I told you there's no one above you
Fill my heart with gladness
Take away my sadness
Ease my troubles, that's what you do
Oh the morning sun in all its glory
Greets the day with hope and comfort too
And you fill my life with laughter
You can make it better
Ease my troubles that's what you do
There's a love that's divine
And it's yours and it's mine
Like the sun
At the end of the day
We should give thanks and pray to the One
Have I told you lately that I love you
Have I told you there's no one above you
Fill my heart with gladness
Take away my sadness
Ease my troubles, that's what you do
There's a love that's divine
And it's yours and it's mine
And it shines like the sun
At the end of the day we will give thanks
And pray to the One
Have I told you lately that I love you
Have I told you there's no one above you
Fill my heart with gladness
Take away my sadness
Ease my troubles, that's what you do
Take away my sadness
Fill my life with gladness
Ease my troubles that's what you do
Fill my life with gladness
Take away my sadness
Ease my troubles that's what you do.
Sing & Songwriter: Van Morrison 1989
--
https://www.outofshadows.org/
https://youtu.be/IRt5cnQGPC4
https://vimeo.com/454712216
The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the vail on how the mainstream media and Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content and goal is to expose & wake up the general public by shedding light on how we have all been lied to and brainwashed by hidden common enemy with a sinister agenda.
This project is the result of 2 years of blood sweat and tears by team of professional who have lived through the realities of this life.
It's been independently produced and funded and it's available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.
Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of exposing the truth out there if you like documentary, please share this video.
--
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://vimeo.com/469188566
--
Van Morrison - Have I Told You Lately
7,354,653 views•Sep 3, 2015
Van Morrison - 235K subscribers
https://youtu.be/J789GId1kaY
15,127,133 views•May 8, 2010
https://youtu.be/UFF1wJN75Z0
'The Truth is learned, never told' - Out of Shadows 2020
--
Have I told you lately that I love you
Have I told you there's no one above you
Fill my heart with gladness
Take away my sadness
Ease my troubles, that's what you do
Oh the morning sun in all its glory
Greets the day with hope and comfort too
And you fill my life with laughter
You can make it better
Ease my troubles that's what you do
There's a love that's divine
And it's yours and it's mine
Like the sun
At the end of the day
We should give thanks and pray to the One
Have I told you lately that I love you
Have I told you there's no one above you
Fill my heart with gladness
Take away my sadness
Ease my troubles, that's what you do
There's a love that's divine
And it's yours and it's mine
And it shines like the sun
At the end of the day we will give thanks
And pray to the One
Have I told you lately that I love you
Have I told you there's no one above you
Fill my heart with gladness
Take away my sadness
Ease my troubles, that's what you do
Take away my sadness
Fill my life with gladness
Ease my troubles that's what you do
Fill my life with gladness
Take away my sadness
Ease my troubles that's what you do.
Sing & Songwriter: Van Morrison 1989
--
https://www.outofshadows.org/
https://youtu.be/IRt5cnQGPC4
https://vimeo.com/454712216
The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the vail on how the mainstream media and Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content and goal is to expose & wake up the general public by shedding light on how we have all been lied to and brainwashed by hidden common enemy with a sinister agenda.
This project is the result of 2 years of blood sweat and tears by team of professional who have lived through the realities of this life.
It's been independently produced and funded and it's available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.
Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of exposing the truth out there if you like documentary, please share this video.
--
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://vimeo.com/469188566
--
Van Morrison - Have I Told You Lately
7,354,653 views•Sep 3, 2015
Van Morrison - 235K subscribers
https://youtu.be/J789GId1kaY
15,127,133 views•May 8, 2010
https://youtu.be/UFF1wJN75Z0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.