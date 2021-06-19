A 'message' to my 24 old daughter (1996) who don't trust me anymore... [18.06.2021]

'I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates'The Truth is learned, never told' - Out of Shadows 2020--Have I told you lately that I love youHave I told you there's no one above youFill my heart with gladnessTake away my sadnessEase my troubles, that's what you doOh the morning sun in all its gloryGreets the day with hope and comfort tooAnd you fill my life with laughterYou can make it betterEase my troubles that's what you doThere's a love that's divineAnd it's yours and it's mineLike the sunAt the end of the dayWe should give thanks and pray to the OneHave I told you lately that I love youHave I told you there's no one above youFill my heart with gladnessTake away my sadnessEase my troubles, that's what you doThere's a love that's divineAnd it's yours and it's mineAnd it shines like the sunAt the end of the day we will give thanksAnd pray to the OneHave I told you lately that I love youHave I told you there's no one above youFill my heart with gladnessTake away my sadnessEase my troubles, that's what you doTake away my sadnessFill my life with gladnessEase my troubles that's what you doFill my life with gladnessTake away my sadnessEase my troubles that's what you do.Sing & Songwriter: Van Morrison 1989--The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the vail on how the mainstream media and Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content and goal is to expose & wake up the general public by shedding light on how we have all been lied to and brainwashed by hidden common enemy with a sinister agenda.This project is the result of 2 years of blood sweat and tears by team of professional who have lived through the realities of this life.It's been independently produced and funded and it's available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of exposing the truth out there if you like documentary, please share this video.--'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)--Van Morrison - Have I Told You Lately7,354,653 views•Sep 3, 2015Van Morrison - 235K subscribers15,127,133 views•May 8, 2010