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The Worlds False "Love".
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7 views • July 27, 2020
What is the difference between true and fake love? If you are wealthy and comfortable, are you loving? Is your Job for helping people or just to make selfish gain? Do you wish to submit to the real God of love, or this worlds evil "love" for money and materialism.
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