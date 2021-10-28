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Agents of the devil: Those who promote Easter, Halloween and Christmas in your church
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120 views • October 28, 2021
This video is an admonishment for those "Christians" out there who are turning away from the Lord Jesus Christ for worldly holidays.
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/halloween.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-christian-holidays.html
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/halloween.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-christian-holidays.html
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