Biden calls Peter Doocy to ‘clear the air’ after His Hot Mike 'Stupid S.O.B.' insult

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Biden reached out to Peter Doocy on Monday night and “cleared the air” after calling the Fox News White House correspondent a “stupid son of a bitch” an hour earlier.
Doocy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the president called him on his cell phone and told the reporter, “it’s nothing personal, pal” after the hot mic blunder in the White House East Room.