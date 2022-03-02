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COVID-19 Shot Reactions Just Keep Piling Up
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340 views • March 02, 2022
Video Sources --> https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/archive/2022/03/01/covid19-shot-reactions-just-keep-piling-up.aspx OR https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/adv1184:4
Rachel Mckinney. 35 Years old, from the UK.
Nurse Rachel died on April 3, 2021 after receiving the Pfizer poison on December 2020.
Her family says Rachel started showing signs of stroke which led her to being admitted to the hospital where she sadly passed away after being put on life support. Rachel leaves behind her DM’s only which includes her two young children and husband.
From more than 33,000 cardiac events to more than 100,000 hospitalizations to severe allergic reactions to miscarriages, reports of adverse reactions to the COVID-19 shots are piling up.
What’s concerning is that studies show that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.
Rachel Mckinney. 35 Years old, from the UK.
Nurse Rachel died on April 3, 2021 after receiving the Pfizer poison on December 2020.
Her family says Rachel started showing signs of stroke which led her to being admitted to the hospital where she sadly passed away after being put on life support. Rachel leaves behind her DM’s only which includes her two young children and husband.
From more than 33,000 cardiac events to more than 100,000 hospitalizations to severe allergic reactions to miscarriages, reports of adverse reactions to the COVID-19 shots are piling up.
What’s concerning is that studies show that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.
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