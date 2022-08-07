ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 8/7/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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DEMS RAM THROUGH MASSIVE SPENDING BILL WEAPONIZING IRS AGAINST MIDDLE CLASS & IMPOSING GREAT RESET MEASURESAlex Jones breaks down how these so-called green policies will annihilate what's left of the economy -- tune in and share this important link!
Journalist Hernandez also joins the show to break down Big Tech censoring his anti-grooming video, and Alex Jones discusses a damning video of mainline insurance companies revealing a 40% increase in overall deaths after the COVID vaccine rollout!
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