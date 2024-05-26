Bro Sanchez FE Exposes how Billy Carson works for NASA

Billy Carson is not who we thought he was cuz if he was for real he would be debating with us, not against us with his anti-Flat Earth agenda saying he was abducted by aliens, yep aliens came all the way here not to visit you or me, but Billy Carson who Bro proves is affiliated with NASA aka
Not A Single Achievement cuz was Never A Space Agency
