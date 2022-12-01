Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zombie Virus Found
376 views
channel image
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published 16 hours ago |

Are we seeing a Club of Rome news psyop to cover for mass death. More excuses to poke you. Is this a cover for a 5G kill grid system? Rapid fire news you can use... Plus cover a kid that dropped dead. Dumb headlines. China protest, what is the real deal. DHS big brother. Lights in the sky dream. War on Christians. Elon Musk as the false light. And more

You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.

Ref Videos:

https://sjwellfire.com/news/alexa-tells-end-of-the-world/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/is-elon-musk-controlled-opposition-and-a-deep-state-actor-why-im-not-buying-elon-musk-transhumanism-soul-suck-fdr-120/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/is-china-allowed-to-stage-troops-in-the-usa-final-days-report-152/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/is-there-a-nano-tech-sleep-kill-cell-in-you-activated-by-a-frequency-fdr-147/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/ai-nano-tech-bio-weapon-that-spawns-and-in-you-fdr173/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/did-we-see-a-nano-tech-frequency-kill-weapon-at-astroworld/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/human-trafficking-is-an-end-of-days-sign-fdr-126/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/ccp-leader-all-vaxed-will-die/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/klaus-schwabs-army-is-identified-to-bring-in-the-great-transhumanism-reset-to-enslave-you/

https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/evidence-first-seal-has-been-opened-in-book-of-revelation-chapter-6-final-days-report-sjwellfire/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/vaccine-madness-patented-tracked-and-stacked/

Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

If you appreciate our videos, please consider partnering with us: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.or [email protected] paypal

https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/

Zombie Virus Found - What is the real issue..

Keywords
genocidezombiesbeast systempedozombie viruspedo elitenano tech5g kill gridmrnasjwellfirefinal days reportamazon zombiesseal onekids dyeingdead kidselon musk is fake lightseal twoseal threedemodide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket