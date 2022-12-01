Are we seeing a Club of Rome news psyop to cover for mass death. More excuses to poke you. Is this a cover for a 5G kill grid system? Rapid fire news you can use... Plus cover a kid that dropped dead. Dumb headlines. China protest, what is the real deal. DHS big brother. Lights in the sky dream. War on Christians. Elon Musk as the false light. And more

You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.

Ref Videos:

https://sjwellfire.com/news/alexa-tells-end-of-the-world/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/is-elon-musk-controlled-opposition-and-a-deep-state-actor-why-im-not-buying-elon-musk-transhumanism-soul-suck-fdr-120/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/is-china-allowed-to-stage-troops-in-the-usa-final-days-report-152/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/is-there-a-nano-tech-sleep-kill-cell-in-you-activated-by-a-frequency-fdr-147/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/ai-nano-tech-bio-weapon-that-spawns-and-in-you-fdr173/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/did-we-see-a-nano-tech-frequency-kill-weapon-at-astroworld/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/human-trafficking-is-an-end-of-days-sign-fdr-126/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/ccp-leader-all-vaxed-will-die/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/klaus-schwabs-army-is-identified-to-bring-in-the-great-transhumanism-reset-to-enslave-you/

https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/evidence-first-seal-has-been-opened-in-book-of-revelation-chapter-6-final-days-report-sjwellfire/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/vaccine-madness-patented-tracked-and-stacked/

Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

If you appreciate our videos, please consider partnering with us: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.or [email protected] paypal

https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/

Zombie Virus Found - What is the real issue..