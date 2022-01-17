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Informed Consent (Ickonic original, 2020)
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74 views • January 17, 2022
I feel it important to get this out, again. Not necessarily new, however, important. An Ickonic original, loads of good information on vaccines in general, tied into the origins of the SARS-COV-2 "vaccine". This is older information, yet applies today more than ever. Please get this out. It's crucial information and very well done. Good red pill material in a palatable form if you're trying to clue someone in as to what is REALLY going on.
You can download from banned.video at: https://downloads.banned.video/videos/a334db93-4e4b-404e-9249-65593a71b02f.mp4
Burn it, share it, re-upload it, do whatever you need to get it out again. People may be more hungry for this information now than when it was released. This is an information war after all, and here is some really quality, high caliber ammunition to be used. (shiny brass)
And also, very convincing to the trustworthiness of our so called health overlords, look up 'thalidomide babies', look at the pictures. The drug that caused this was FDA approved for pregnancy morning sickness, yeah, they surely have our best interests at heart don't they? Right...
Screw these assholes, it's time they hang.
You can download from banned.video at: https://downloads.banned.video/videos/a334db93-4e4b-404e-9249-65593a71b02f.mp4
Burn it, share it, re-upload it, do whatever you need to get it out again. People may be more hungry for this information now than when it was released. This is an information war after all, and here is some really quality, high caliber ammunition to be used. (shiny brass)
And also, very convincing to the trustworthiness of our so called health overlords, look up 'thalidomide babies', look at the pictures. The drug that caused this was FDA approved for pregnancy morning sickness, yeah, they surely have our best interests at heart don't they? Right...
Screw these assholes, it's time they hang.
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