OATHKEEPERS TRIAL UPDATE: Biden DOJ Engaged In Full Scale Assault On Patriot Community | EP 3013-8AM

OATHKEEPERS TRIAL UPDATE: Biden DOJ Engaged In Full Scale Assault On Patriot Community





The opinion, signed and released Tuesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui, did not identify the Oath Keepers, SoRelle or Rhodes by name, or explain why prosecutors utilized the provision, other than to say it was enacted to help investigators move urgently in terrorism cases. However, Faruqui’s opinion quoted an FBI agent’s affidavit submitted with the warrant application outlining details and statements that are identical to the allegations prosecutors have made in indicting Rhodes and other alleged Oath Keepers members on the historically rare charge of seditious conspiracy. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22253





_____________________________________





