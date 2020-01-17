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[Jan 17, 2020] Flat Earth Debate | Team Skeptic Vs Nathan Thompson (In-Person Debate) [Modern-Day Debate]
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73 views • October 12, 2021
Links to speakers:
Team Skeptic: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCawl3BI9azbMB5DQqJNpRrg
Nathan Thompson: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5Q4PCwaTTvyH3w6EaF1hA
Address for Artistic Encounter, our generous hosts for this debate:
3417 Main St
Dallas, TX 75226
and their Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/ArtisticEncounter6/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&;eid=ARAF4GuVvZlYwvZOka96NtR_-boycly1zwtvyhuhz_JPgzij2pGub8BCTNNdaXIxZ__7YQVAKfqQGHyV
and their number: (469) 828-1029
*Artistic Encounter has numerous gifted artists and really friendly staff! We really enjoyed our time there and recommend them for your tattoos! Link to the Matt Dillahunty Vs Inspiring Philosophy Debate on "Are There Good Reasons to Believe in God?" tomorrow, Saturday, January 18th, in-person in Austin, Texas:
https://youtu.be/Riv2xWVwB4Q
-The hardware & software we use for this show:
When I started, I thought a lot of shows were secretive about what hardware or software they used, so I want to be as open as possible in case you'd like to make a show like ours. I've included a link below to all the hardware/software we use to do Modern-Day Debate and please let me know if there are any other ways I can help you start your own show:
*For full transparency, I do receive a small percentage (usually 3%) if you purchase any of them items at the link below that shows all the hardware/software we use for this show:
https://www.amazon.com/shop/modern-daydebate?listId=3E438CEVITFH1&;ref=cm_sw_em_r_inf_list_own_modern-daydebate_dp_vrvjj58yx5FEE
Other ways to support Modern-Day Debate:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ModernDayDebate
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/ModernDayDebate
James Kunz
PO Box 763
Fort Collins, CO 80522
*Sometimes YouTube won't give you notifications of when we go live. SAD! So feel free to connect with us at our social media if you'd like reminders of future debates (and be sure to say hello if you can! :))
Modern-Day Debate on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ModernDayDebate (@ModernDayDebate)
Modern-Day-Debate on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ModernDayDebate
LINK TO BE THE MATCH, the bone marrow donor registry we frequently plug in streams:
https://bethematch.org
Link to join the Be The Match donor registry so you can potentially donate to save a life:
https://join.bethematch.org
Books related to stuff on MDD:
*For full transparency, I do receive a small percentage (usually 3%) if you purchase any of them items at the link below:
https://www.amazon.com/shop/modern-daydebate?listId=KZ8WCMAK04HN&;ref=cm_sw_em_r_inf_list_own_modern-daydebate_dp_sl0Sa9k9NmT8z
*I do not necessarily agree with the ideas from all the books from this list (and stridently disagree with some)
And, I'm also including a list of goods or services that I personally vouch for!
https://www.amazon.com/shop/modern-daydebate?listId=C0RL6KG9LBMZ&;ref=cm_sw_em_r_inf_list_own_modern-daydebate_dp_nGIgnZFXwhekL
*For full transparency, I do receive a small percentage (usually 3%) if you purchase any of them items at the link above.
DISCLAIMER: The views shared by guests on Modern-Day Debate are not necessarily representative of the views of Modern-Day Debate, James, or any university he has or has had any affiliation with.
I'm a Christian. If you ever want prayer or just someone to talk to after a horrible day, please reach out and let me know. [email protected]
#Globe #Vs #Flat
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
Team Skeptic: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCawl3BI9azbMB5DQqJNpRrg
Nathan Thompson: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5Q4PCwaTTvyH3w6EaF1hA
Address for Artistic Encounter, our generous hosts for this debate:
3417 Main St
Dallas, TX 75226
and their Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/ArtisticEncounter6/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&;eid=ARAF4GuVvZlYwvZOka96NtR_-boycly1zwtvyhuhz_JPgzij2pGub8BCTNNdaXIxZ__7YQVAKfqQGHyV
and their number: (469) 828-1029
*Artistic Encounter has numerous gifted artists and really friendly staff! We really enjoyed our time there and recommend them for your tattoos! Link to the Matt Dillahunty Vs Inspiring Philosophy Debate on "Are There Good Reasons to Believe in God?" tomorrow, Saturday, January 18th, in-person in Austin, Texas:
https://youtu.be/Riv2xWVwB4Q
-The hardware & software we use for this show:
When I started, I thought a lot of shows were secretive about what hardware or software they used, so I want to be as open as possible in case you'd like to make a show like ours. I've included a link below to all the hardware/software we use to do Modern-Day Debate and please let me know if there are any other ways I can help you start your own show:
*For full transparency, I do receive a small percentage (usually 3%) if you purchase any of them items at the link below that shows all the hardware/software we use for this show:
https://www.amazon.com/shop/modern-daydebate?listId=3E438CEVITFH1&;ref=cm_sw_em_r_inf_list_own_modern-daydebate_dp_vrvjj58yx5FEE
Other ways to support Modern-Day Debate:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ModernDayDebate
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/ModernDayDebate
James Kunz
PO Box 763
Fort Collins, CO 80522
*Sometimes YouTube won't give you notifications of when we go live. SAD! So feel free to connect with us at our social media if you'd like reminders of future debates (and be sure to say hello if you can! :))
Modern-Day Debate on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ModernDayDebate (@ModernDayDebate)
Modern-Day-Debate on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ModernDayDebate
LINK TO BE THE MATCH, the bone marrow donor registry we frequently plug in streams:
https://bethematch.org
Link to join the Be The Match donor registry so you can potentially donate to save a life:
https://join.bethematch.org
Books related to stuff on MDD:
*For full transparency, I do receive a small percentage (usually 3%) if you purchase any of them items at the link below:
https://www.amazon.com/shop/modern-daydebate?listId=KZ8WCMAK04HN&;ref=cm_sw_em_r_inf_list_own_modern-daydebate_dp_sl0Sa9k9NmT8z
*I do not necessarily agree with the ideas from all the books from this list (and stridently disagree with some)
And, I'm also including a list of goods or services that I personally vouch for!
https://www.amazon.com/shop/modern-daydebate?listId=C0RL6KG9LBMZ&;ref=cm_sw_em_r_inf_list_own_modern-daydebate_dp_nGIgnZFXwhekL
*For full transparency, I do receive a small percentage (usually 3%) if you purchase any of them items at the link above.
DISCLAIMER: The views shared by guests on Modern-Day Debate are not necessarily representative of the views of Modern-Day Debate, James, or any university he has or has had any affiliation with.
I'm a Christian. If you ever want prayer or just someone to talk to after a horrible day, please reach out and let me know. [email protected]
#Globe #Vs #Flat
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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