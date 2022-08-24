If There Was a Similar Plaza Accord Between CCP and U.S. Just Like Japan Signed, What Are the Main Contents and the Responses of Different Parties Within the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p1cj09116
Will America and the West trust the CCP and let it off the hook? It’s not about trust you or not. It’s just about you obey or not