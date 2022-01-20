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Drugged & Vaxxed Against Will: Hospital Holds 33 Year Old Paramedic Hostage
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125 views • January 20, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Over the last few days we’ve told you a lot about “Mercy” Hospital here in Minnesota. But we warned you that the problem isn’t with one hospital. Dozens, hundreds, thousands of hospitals around this country have lost their minds in the grip of the Covid frenzy. Machaela Hughes is the mother of Charles Hughes. He’s a 33-year-old hostage of St. Mary’s Hospital in West Virginia. For two years, he was constantly around Covid but never got sick once. Then recently, he started to feel ill at work, with a headache and a bit more. He was prescribed antibiotic and steroids, then started to have a hard time breathing so he went to the hospital. Two rapid Covid tests both came back negative. But St. Mary’s told him he had Covid anyway and would not let him leave. Charles's mother, Machaela joins us.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsws3q-drugged-and-vaxxed-against-will-hospital-holds-33-year-old-paramedic-hostag.html
Over the last few days we’ve told you a lot about “Mercy” Hospital here in Minnesota. But we warned you that the problem isn’t with one hospital. Dozens, hundreds, thousands of hospitals around this country have lost their minds in the grip of the Covid frenzy. Machaela Hughes is the mother of Charles Hughes. He’s a 33-year-old hostage of St. Mary’s Hospital in West Virginia. For two years, he was constantly around Covid but never got sick once. Then recently, he started to feel ill at work, with a headache and a bit more. He was prescribed antibiotic and steroids, then started to have a hard time breathing so he went to the hospital. Two rapid Covid tests both came back negative. But St. Mary’s told him he had Covid anyway and would not let him leave. Charles's mother, Machaela joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsws3q-drugged-and-vaxxed-against-will-hospital-holds-33-year-old-paramedic-hostag.html
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