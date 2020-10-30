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Bolshevik Lives Matter
The Prisoner
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48 views • October 30, 2020
'Anti-fascism' cannot escape the historical atonement of Communism's pre-World War democide of 20 million Christians. The communist revolutionary narrative playing out in the US today by way of Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and ultimately their wealthy benefactors, has taken place numerous times throughout the world over the past two centuries. In most every instance the plan for wide scale political and social destabilization uses an aggrieved minority to inflict terror and destruction against established social, economic and political majorities and ways of life. Along these lines Russia and China's communist revolutions resulted in wide scale religious persecution of Christians. After several months of destabilization and the approaching presidential election the US may be dangerously on the brink of civil war.

Further Info:
Jews and Bolshevism:
http://heretical.com/miscellx/bolshies.html

Holodomor : The Jewish Ethnic Cleansing Of Europeans
https://holodomorinfo.com/

Memory Hole Blog Report is the official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tuWAToQVDs
Memory Hole Blog
Keywords
antifablmjewsmarxistsbolshevikssynagogue of satankhazarsthe scarlet beastchristian genocide
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