Former State Senate Candidate Lucie Volotzky: I think the first thing the American government should do is to stop right away to sell our land to the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2aim6be2ba

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Former State Senate Candidate Lucie Volotzky @lucievolotzky : I think the first thing the American government should do is to stop right away to sell our land to the CCP. We need to protect our farm lands. The American people don't want to go under dictatorships and we will never let this happen.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 前州参议员候选人卢西·沃罗茨基: 我认为美国政府应该做的第一件事就是停止将我们的土地卖给中共。我们要保护我们的农场。美国人民不想生活在独裁制度下，而且我们也绝对不会让这种事发生。





