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"The Betrayer Betrays" - False Flags and Financial Crash In America
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75 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Economic woes! (But planned). Stock Market crash! (But orchestrated). The Lord reveals that false flag events will be tied to deliberate plans to weaken and even crash the economy. As global investor confidence and national finances are threatened by internal false flag attacks, America's hard currency will be shifted to private homes. The nation will be told that terror events caused the money losses and it cannot be traced or accounted for. One unseen witness shows where the money really went. O America. The betrayer betrays!
These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ, let us take heed and be mindful of such economic downturn in the future. Prepare the way of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-betrayer-betrays-june-7-2019/
Other prophecies referenced in this video:
THE NOISOME PESTILENCE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/21/the-noisome-pestilence-december-20-2020/
AMERICA IN TURMOIL SERIES: (Check channel menu for videos)
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Economic woes! (But planned). Stock Market crash! (But orchestrated). The Lord reveals that false flag events will be tied to deliberate plans to weaken and even crash the economy. As global investor confidence and national finances are threatened by internal false flag attacks, America's hard currency will be shifted to private homes. The nation will be told that terror events caused the money losses and it cannot be traced or accounted for. One unseen witness shows where the money really went. O America. The betrayer betrays!
These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ, let us take heed and be mindful of such economic downturn in the future. Prepare the way of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-betrayer-betrays-june-7-2019/
Other prophecies referenced in this video:
THE NOISOME PESTILENCE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/21/the-noisome-pestilence-december-20-2020/
AMERICA IN TURMOIL SERIES: (Check channel menu for videos)
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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