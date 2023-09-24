Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW JERSEY SEN. BOB MENENDEZ, WIFE INDICTED ON BRIBERY CHARGES
channel image
GalacticStorm
2132 Subscribers
Shop now
38 views
Published 14 hours ago

NEW JERSEY SEN. BOB MENENDEZ, WIFE INDICTED ON BRIBERY CHARGES


NO COMMENT FROM WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN PIERRE ON THE BOMBSHELL INDICTMENT OF NEW JERSEY SENATOR BOB MENENDEZ AND HIS WIFE.

THE COUPLE FACING MULTIPLE COUNTS OF BRIBERY.

THE STUNNING CHARGES HAPPENING AS HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE PREPARING TO BEGIN THEIR IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY INTO THE BIDEN FAMILY NEXT WEEK.

Keywords
matthew whittakernewsmaxnj senatorbob menendez indicted

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket