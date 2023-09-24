NEW JERSEY SEN. BOB MENENDEZ, WIFE INDICTED ON BRIBERY CHARGES
NO COMMENT FROM WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN PIERRE ON THE BOMBSHELL INDICTMENT OF NEW JERSEY SENATOR BOB MENENDEZ AND HIS WIFE.
THE COUPLE FACING MULTIPLE COUNTS OF BRIBERY.
THE STUNNING CHARGES HAPPENING AS HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE PREPARING TO BEGIN THEIR IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY INTO THE BIDEN FAMILY NEXT WEEK.
