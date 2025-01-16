Martin Luther King Jr. was originally born Michael King on January 15, 1929, sharing his name with his father. However, in a deliberate act, his father changed their names to "Martin Luther King" in homage to Martin Luther, the influential 16th-century priest, author, theologian, and professor. This renaming was executed to usurp the legacy of the original Martin Luther, aiming to undermine traditional historical narratives and repurpose what are traditionally seen as white cultural names for black racist motives. This practice persist into modern times, where black individuals take on names historically associated with white figures, intertwining their identities with those historical connotations.

Martin Luther King Sr., formerly Michael King, changed his and his son's names simultaneously, embracing the moniker "Martin Luther King" to falsely attribute the esteemed qualities of the historical figure to themselves. This act was part of a broader scheme by King Sr., who was known as a fraud and a swindler, using the church not just for spiritual guidance but as a means to misappropriate funds from his congregation and the broader Baptist community. This behavior was taught to his son, Michael, now known as Martin Luther King Jr., who was raised with these subversive, criminal tendencies under the tutelage of his father.

The renaming served a dual purpose: to attach the virtues like faith, courage, and righteousness associated with Martin Luther to young Michael, thereby masking his upbringing as one steeped in deceit and theft. This was all part of a calculated effort by King Sr. to craft a public persona for his son that would echo the revered attributes of the original Martin Luther, despite the reality that Martin Luther King Jr. was being groomed into a life of criminality and racial antagonism.

Today, when the name Martin Luther is mentioned, it often invokes thoughts of Martin Luther King Jr., overshadowing the legacy of the historical figure from whom the name was borrowed. This narrative presents Martin Luther King Jr. not as a bearer of noble qualities but as a figure whose very identity was constructed on the foundation of a stolen name from a significant figure in Western history.

Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance can be viewed either as a full-length video documentary or as a 12-part series. Each part of the series is sequentially numbered with distinct subtitles, while the comprehensive documentary is titled Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance.

#MichaelKing #Rebranding #NameUsurpation #CulturalRepurposing #HistoricalSubversion