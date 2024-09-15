BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Japan Declares Pharma Execs Enemies of the State for Role in mRNA Massacre
670 views • 7 months ago

Covid cartel criminals must be charged with crimes against humanity according to leading Japanese medical scientists who have gone on record describing the vaccines as “poison” and the global rollout as a “modern-day massacre.”

The global elite and Big Pharma are in full panic mode, terrified of what the Japanese investigations are uncovering. They’re pulling out all the stops to discredit the findings, including enforcing a total media blackout on any news coming out of Japan.

But their days of controlling the narrative are over. We won’t let them gaslight the public any longer. Japan is exposing crimes against humanity, and the world deserves to know the truth.


