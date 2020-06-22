Chemtrails: New Manhattan Project, Weather Warfare, Tesla Death Rays, Plasma w/ Peter Kirby (2of2)

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See Part 1: https://youtu.be/3ljL5pPSk54
Author, researcher and independent researcher, Peter Kirby, joins the program to discuss his new 600 page comprehensive book on chemtrails. He dives into many aspects of the secret project from the money trail, weather warfare, Tesla technology, to mind control and more. His book, "Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project" is the most comprehensive book ever written on the subject of Chemtrails. It is over 600 pages of research that gives you a complete picture of the story. You can learn more about Peter Kirby and his book @ http://PeterAKirby.com
Peter Kirby does an exclusive interview for Patreons. See that interview and other exclusive interviews, discounts, research and more by signing up for Patreon @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Inspiring Epilogue" By Denis/Kotenko, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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