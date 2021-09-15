Cali Infused Beverages with Kan+Ade

Kan+Ade is an all natural medical cannabis tincture that will brighten your day and elevate your night.Kan+Ade takes pride in using the highest quality ingredients to make our thc-infused tinctures. We strive to provide effective and consistent products our customers can trust and depend on. Our use of the purest form of extraction: 100% triple distillate oil ensures that each flavor is potent and delicious, without any of the harsh chemicals found in common edibles. Enjoy the magic in every bottle without the crash.Mix your favorite Kan+Ade flavor into food, drinks, or anything your heart desires. With six delicious flavors and four potent dosages, you have an endless array of options. Find us in dispensaries throughout California.Video Content:00:00 - Intro02:32 - Why not a retail license?05:05 - Direct sales in Cali?08:08 - Do brands matter?11:11 - Does traditional marketing work (yet)?17:54 - Cannabis Retailer's leverage24:26 - Where to sell in CA28:00 - Snoop Dogg (Leafs by Snoop) VS Berner (Cookies)32:20 - Competing in the infused beverage sector36:37 - How to make infused drinks40:40 - Increased demand for edibles44:24 - Where's demand once we have legalization?48:33 - Advice for new entrants51:50 - Red Flags in the cannabis industry56:04 - How to dominate infused beverages59:59 - Strategic cannabis partnershipsGuest:Jerry Tut, Founding Partner Kan+AdeHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.