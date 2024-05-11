Create New Account
WHY DID DEL GLITTER BOMB THE USA?
High Hopes
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 10, 2024


Amid the wave of journalists and health leaders changing their tune on vaccine safety, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr Deborah Birx, made several claims about Long COVID, natural infection, and COVID Vaccination that Del just had to address with an illuminating demonstration on natural spread vs. vaccination.

#DeborahBirx #ChrisCuomo #GlitterDemo #GlitterBomb #USA #Astrazeneca #LongCOVID


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4udy49-why-did-del-glitter-bomb-the-usa.html


usvaccinationusadel bigtreehighwirechris cuomovaccine safetyastrazenecacoviddr deborah birxlong covidglitter bombnatural infectionnatural stpread

