Grift of Ukraine & Epstein Island

Zelenskyy must be sick or compromised as he keeps his hand out as if we owe him something. This episode includes Eric Caron, Dan Deluz and Janet Christie as we delve into that disastrous meeting last Friday, and the botched Epstein files release.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/

Email Chet at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1

Beyond the Parallel – short stories available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Parallel-Helene-Berton/dp/B0DK9Z39X6/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1

See Yahweh is My God website: https://yahmygod.com/



