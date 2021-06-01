“MRNA injections are not vaccines. What they do is hijack the apparatus of one part of the immune system... If somebody injects something into your body that literally distorts, captures, and permanently enslaves an essential part of your cellular immune mechanism, you’ve kind of got a problem.”



“...the vaccine companies have been attempting to make and market and deploy mRNA vaccines for almost 30 years. In every single mRNA attempt ... the following has happened: ...most of [the test animals] survived the injection - 1 or 2 injections of the mRNA treatment. Not all of them, but most of them. However, when they were exposed to either the virus that those mRNA interventions were focused on or a related virus, they died... EVERY. SINGLE. TEST. ANIMAL. DIED.”



- Dr Rima Laibow



(Source: PlannediLusion News Weekly #13: ‘It’s Time For The Great Culling’)