21 September 2025 Review Larry & Beth
2K2211
2K2211
4 followers
11 views • 3 days ago

Beth filmed at Mission Coffee Roasters in Colorado Springs, CO

“It would be silly to think that God's going to use something like the Bible to reveal himself and make it impossible to understand.”

“I think focusing on the mechanics of the inspiration rather than the goal of the inspiration is what causes people a lot of confusion. They get lost in it.”

“Then you get in it [the Bible] and, all of a sudden figuring it out is more important than letting it impact you and responding to it.”

Larry McKnight


If you’re keen to see more of Larry (even though he’s retired) here is where you can find him.

https://joylandlife.com/


Sheep Video:

https://youtu.be/bLZW-kWr1F4?si=oFhK0Qkza4t5LxNi


biblegodjesusreadinglordbible readinglittle season
