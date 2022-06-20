Horrifying Numbers: How Many Children Die To The Vaccine For Each One We Might Save

569 views • June 20, 2022

Steve Kirsch: "[Dr.] Toby Rogers did the same calculation, but he used the VAERS data, and you know what number he found? 117 kids killed for every kid we might save."

117 Killed per Each Child Saved If We Had a Perfect Vaccine

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