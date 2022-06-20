Horrifying Numbers: How Many Children Die To The Vaccine For Each One We Might Save

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Math
- 26 Dead Pre-Vaccine Rollout (22 Months)
- 26 Dead Post-Vaccine Rollout (7 Months)
- All-Cause Mortality Tripled
- 200 Added Deaths per 100 Divided By 1.7 Max Possible Saved =
117 Killed per Each Child Saved If We Had a Perfect Vaccine
Steve Kirsch: "[Dr.] Toby Rogers did the same calculation, but he used the VAERS data, and you know what number he found? 117 kids killed for every kid we might save."
#SaveTheChildren #MedicalTyranny #Plandemic #BigPharma #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #GrapheneOxide #Luciferase #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8