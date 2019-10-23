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The BREXIT PANTOMIME Continues ...
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13 views • October 23, 2019
Streamed live 23rd October 2019
Ian R Crane discusses Brexit and 5G
The Brighton & Hove 5G awareness group have organised an event outside Hove Town Hall in the afternoon on Thursday 24th October 2019, this is to present their petitions and submissions to Brighton & Hove City Council of their concerns over 5G
Norton Road, Hove, BN3 4AH
There are tickets still available for AV10.1 in Kensington, London, starting at 10am on Sunday 27th October 2019
PLEASE SUPPORT DAVID NOAKES BY ATTENDING HIS EXTRADITION ORDER;
Thursday 31st October 2019 at 10.00am
Westminster Magistrates Court
181 Marylebone Road
London
NW1 5BR
Nearest tube stations are Marylebone and Edgware Road
Ian R Crane discusses Brexit and 5G
The Brighton & Hove 5G awareness group have organised an event outside Hove Town Hall in the afternoon on Thursday 24th October 2019, this is to present their petitions and submissions to Brighton & Hove City Council of their concerns over 5G
Norton Road, Hove, BN3 4AH
There are tickets still available for AV10.1 in Kensington, London, starting at 10am on Sunday 27th October 2019
PLEASE SUPPORT DAVID NOAKES BY ATTENDING HIS EXTRADITION ORDER;
Thursday 31st October 2019 at 10.00am
Westminster Magistrates Court
181 Marylebone Road
London
NW1 5BR
Nearest tube stations are Marylebone and Edgware Road
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