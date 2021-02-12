WITNESSING MASSIVE CULT BEHAVIOR, CANNOT TAKE IN FACTS, NOT ACTING IN BEST INTEREST W/ DR. KAUFMAN

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
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Dr. Andy Kaufman joins the program to discuss the events and situations we are witnessing today. He explains why we are seeing so much strange behavior that does not make any sense to those of us who are actually reading studies, independently learning and gathering facts. This is a long overdue conversation that the public consciousness desperately needs. See more about Dr. Kaufman and sign up for his newsletter at https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Dr. Kaufman is a natural healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology. He has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties. He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts. He has held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations. See more about Dr. Kaufman and sign up for his newsletter at https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio